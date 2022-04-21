Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition Is Launching On April 25: What To Expect

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 has received quite a positive response in the smartphone market all over the world. Now, the company is bringing a special edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that will make a lot of people very happy. Samsung is bringing a Pokemon-edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 in partnership with Gamefreak.

According to the image of the box shared by Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition will come with a bunch of Pokemon-themed accessories inside the box. The company will include a clear cover set with Pokemon stickers, a Pokeball stand, a keychain shaped like Pikachu’s tail, a custom pack of Pokemon cards, and a Pokedex-like pouch. The smartphone will also come with exclusive themes, ringtones, and wallpapers. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon edition will be a Korea-exclusive model. Even the packaging of the smartphone is shaped like a Pokeball to match the whole aesthetic.

The Pokemon Edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in a standard matte black colour, and the difference lies in several software tweaks like the abovementioned themes, ringtones, wallpapers, and more.

In terms of specifications, it is identical to the normal variant with a foldable display and a secondary display on the flap. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There is also a dual 12-megapixel camera setup and a 10-megapixel front shotter placed inside a hole-punch display.

Several people have pointed out that Samsung should have instead shaped the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone only as a Pokedex - a concept that could have clicked with Pokemon fans better.

