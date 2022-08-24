Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Impressions: The Foldable Phone You Would Want To Buy In 2022

Talking about the Android smartphone market, there are not many handsets out there that you can proudly flaunt around after spending upwards of Rs 70,000. In India, if someone’s budget is close to around Rs 1 lakh for buying a new smartphone, there are mainly two options– get the iPhone 13 series or flagships from Samsung. And if you don’t want an iPhone, then your choices are mostly restricted to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4. And it goes without saying that Samsung is the only brand out there that is making reliable foldable smartphones.

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 first look

Advertisement

Samsung strongly believes that foldable smartphones are the future and the fact that the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 devices have ventured into the 4th-generation already, reveals how serious Samsung is when it comes to foldables.

Now, it is obvious that it takes a certain change in the mind frame of buyers to spend a big amount on buying a foldable smartphone that comes with a plastic display and a crease in the middle.

Advertisement

The durability has been a concern for foldable phones but Samsung has focused heavily on this by strengthening the aluminium frame body, adding IPX8 water-resistance, providing stronger hinge and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the cover screen. Samsung now is actually advertising the durability by claiming that the Z Flip 4 “withstands drips and drops". But unless Samsung is actually able to deliver the impossible– a real flexible screen that is made of glass, we think that durability will be a question in the minds of first time buyers of foldable phones.

On the contrary, many who have already invested in a foldable phone, claim that the convenience and ease of use is unparalleled. It’s like after using a foldable phone, you may feel devices that don’t fold as a ‘downgrade’.

Advertisement

Talking about the new Galaxy Z Flip 4, it’s a power-packed compact device that looks classy. If you have the money and if you want the most stylish phone in 2022 then the Z Flip 4 is a no-brainer. In fact, there’s no other phone in the market that matches the design prowess of the Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours. It costs Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 94,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Bespoke Edition that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999.

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 first look

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications

The clamshell design Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sports a primary 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2640 x 1080p resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone also comes with a secondary display on the flap, which is a 1.9-inch super AMOLED panel with a 260 x 512 resolution. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a bigger 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and another 12-megapixel wide angle camera. The smartphone has a 10-megapixel selfie snapper up front placed in the hole-punch foldable display.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2, dual SIM connectivity, and a USB type-C port.

WATCH VIDEO: Scary Sounds Of A Black Hole Recorded By NASA

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 impressions

If you have the budget and if you have never used a foldable phone then the Z Flip 4 is simply worth buying. The experience of using this phone will be completely different. It has most of the hardware and software capabilities of Samsung flagship. Having said that, there is no support for Samsung DeX and S-pen stylus on the Z Flip 4. So, if you need these two features then you will have to opt for the expensive Z Fold 4.

Compared to the older Z Flip 3, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a faster processor, better battery, improved cameras and handy software fixes. It’s just a better foldable phone and Samsung has done a good job overall to make buyers feel confident about buying the Z Flip 4 as their first foldable smartphone. Not to forget, the pricing along with discount offers make the deal better.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here