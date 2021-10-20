Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Get New Colour Options: Full Details Here

Samsung’s flagship fold phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, have recently received new shades of colours for the Indian market. Both the sets were catapulted in online and bricks and mortar stores in August 2021. At the time of the launch, the former was available in Phantom Black and Phantom Green, while the latter was available in Phantom Black and Cream.

Recently, each of the phones has added one more colour to their palette. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will now also be available in Phantom Silver, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Lavender shade. Moreover, these new additions will be available for selected variants of the phone. The Phantom Silver will only be available for the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, only the 128GB variant will get Lavender as one of the options. However, the two initial colours for the sets at the time of the launch remain to be available for all variants of the foldable phones.

The Galaxy Z Series is the flagship series for the company’s foldable phone line-up. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is introduced in two variants, i.e., 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is introduced in two variants, i.e. 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The former will come at a price starting from Rs.1,49,000, and the latter will come at a price starting from Rs.84,999.

Fold 3 offers its users a 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display, whereas the Flip 3 offers its users a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display. The former is powered by a 4,400mAh battery, and the latter packs a 3,300mAh battery. Both the phones support wireless, wired, and reverse wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 hones a triple-camera setup, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a dual-camera setup.

