Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Design Renders Leaked: What We Know So Far

Samsung’s next foldable smartphone is not expected for another few months, but that hasn’t stopped the internet sphere from showing its imagination. And this week, it is time to catch our first glimpse at the possible renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The leaked images come via a tipster named OnLeaks and the first look doesn’t get you excited.

As you can see in the image below, the renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are not very different from the final design of last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. You can notice the Galaxy S22 Ultra-like camera module with triple sensors at the back.

The folding hinge has been retained, but the crease marks have definitely reduced, so it is possible that Samsung might have finally cracked the code.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 render also suggests Samsung is going ahead with the typical punch hole layout for the camera.

The screen dimensions in both open and closed mode are the same as its predecessor, and it seems Samsung hasn’t really tried to make a lot of changes, especially when there wasn’t much to complain about. But as we have seen with the Oppo N the form factor could have been tweaked to make it wider than longer.

The renders don’t give us any clarity about Samsung bringing S Pen support to its foldable device, which could be kept exclusive for the Galaxy S Ultra models, now that it won’t be making the Galaxy Note devices.

Samsung is likely to have an Unpacked event sometime around August this year, where the new foldable devices could be announced. The event could have a new Galaxy Watch and probably the third-gen Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds for consumers.

