Home » News » Tech » Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launch On August 10: How To Watch And What To Expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launch On August 10: How To Watch And What To Expect

By: Tech Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2022, 10:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be launched on August 10, the company has announced. (Image Credit: Samsung India)
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be launched on August 10, the company has announced. (Image Credit: Samsung India)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to come with an improved camera setup over the predecessor, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to come with the same camera as the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Advertisement

Samsung is bringing its new foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 this year. Amid heavy rumours and reports around the next generation of Galaxy foldables, Samsung has announced a Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 10 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The August 10 event will be livestreamed across Samsung’s YouTube channel, the Samsung Newsroom, and the company’s social media handles at 6:30PM IST on August 10. “Unfold Your World," Samsung said in its invite for the event, a clear indication of what the company has in store for users.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Review: A Foldable Phone That Is Most Convincing About Foldable Phones

Advertisement

“Innovation isn’t just about radical ideas; it’s about unlocking new experiences that transform our daily lives for the better. Meaningful innovations go beyond the technical and provide a platform upon which our everyday lives become richer and more versatile — opening us up to greater possibilities than ever before," Samsung said in the invite.

RELATED NEWS

Samsung has not yet revealed any details around the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones yet. However, given the interest around Samsung’s foldables, the two upcoming foldables have been a part of the rumour mill.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S22 Review: Android Flagship That Makes Most Sense

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to come with a new and thinner hinge, a lighter body, and wider screens. The device runs on Android 12, and will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also said to come with improved cameras over its predecessor with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. Up front, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to come with a 10-megapixel selfie camera on outer display, and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the folding display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, may come with a 6.7-inch super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also said to come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also said to come with up to a 512GB storage variant, and will reportedly carry the same dual camera setup as the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 With S-Pen: Does Samsung Even Need The Galaxy Note Anymore?.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: July 20, 2022, 10:08 IST
last updated: July 20, 2022, 10:08 IST