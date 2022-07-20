Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launch On August 10: How To Watch And What To Expect

Samsung is bringing its new foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 this year. Amid heavy rumours and reports around the next generation of Galaxy foldables, Samsung has announced a Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 10 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The August 10 event will be livestreamed across Samsung’s YouTube channel, the Samsung Newsroom, and the company’s social media handles at 6:30PM IST on August 10. “Unfold Your World," Samsung said in its invite for the event, a clear indication of what the company has in store for users.

“Innovation isn’t just about radical ideas; it’s about unlocking new experiences that transform our daily lives for the better. Meaningful innovations go beyond the technical and provide a platform upon which our everyday lives become richer and more versatile — opening us up to greater possibilities than ever before," Samsung said in the invite.

Samsung has not yet revealed any details around the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones yet. However, given the interest around Samsung’s foldables, the two upcoming foldables have been a part of the rumour mill.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to come with a new and thinner hinge, a lighter body, and wider screens. The device runs on Android 12, and will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also said to come with improved cameras over its predecessor with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. Up front, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to come with a 10-megapixel selfie camera on outer display, and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the folding display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, may come with a 6.7-inch super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also said to come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also said to come with up to a 512GB storage variant, and will reportedly carry the same dual camera setup as the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

