Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launch Today: How To Watch Live And What To Expect

Samsung will unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 tonight during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The foldable smartphones will be launched at an event at 6:30PM IST tonight. Samsung had announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch last month, which will be streamed across the company’s website, YouTube, and social media channels.

HOW TO WATCH SAMSUNG GALAXY UNPACKED EVENT LIVE

The Galaxy Unpacked event where Samsung is set to launch its foldable smartphones will be livestreamed across Samsung’s website, YouTube channel, and social media handles. The event will begin at 6:30PM IST, and interested readers can alternatively watch the event live in the video embedded below this paragraph.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT SAMSUNG GALAXY FOLD 4 LAUNCH

During tonight’s event, Samsung is expected to launch the fourth generation of its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip smartphones. The both the foldables are said to come with several improvements over their predecessors, along with several similarities, of course. Rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 6.2-inch outer display along with a 7.6-inch foldable display. The leaked renders of the smartphone suggest a very similar design to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. Both the inner and outer display’s of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may come with 120Hz refresh rate, and the smartphone is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to come with a triple rear camera like last year, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is speculated to come with 4,400mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4: WHAT TO EXPECT

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, is said to come with an improved battery. The smartphone, according to the images shared by Samsung and renders, seems to come with a more flat-edged design as compared to the previous version. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is may have a larger outer display as compared to last year’s model, along with a less prominent crease on the inner foldable screen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also rumoured to come with a dual rear camera setup (same as last year), and may have a larger 3,700mAh battery. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

