Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Could Get A Dedicated S-Pen Slot

Samsung is planning to bring native S-Pen support by introducing a dedicated slot for the Galaxy Z Fold line of phones.

November 04, 2022

Samsung had unveiled its latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 earlier this year.
Many diehard Galaxy Note fans were shocked when Samsung decided to stop making the smartphone series. The company did make up for it by releasing the Galaxy S22 Ultra with the S-Pen, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 does support the S-Pen as well.

Considered the true successor to the Note line, the Z Fold models, and Z Fold 4 in particular, lacks a dedicated slot for the S-Pen, making it a hassle to carry. Samsung did release a case that helped in carrying the stylus, but it the case reportedly makes the phone feel bulky. But now, reports are coming in that point towards the series getting a dedicated S-Pen slot in the near future.

According to a report by The Elec via GSMArena, Samsung is planning to bring native S-Pen support by introducing a dedicated slot for the Z Fold line of phones. The report also claims that Samsung could have added the support to the current flagship - Z Fold 4 but due to space limitations, the company was forced to release the phone as is.

The Galaxy Z series of smartphones features sophisticated architecture built around a central hinge and flexible OLED displays, making it extremely difficult to fit a stylus in limited space. Reviewers and users have also been highly critical of Samsung, and have more or less propelled the company in the right direction to include a more robust hinge, albeit at the cost of space.

The next mainline Z Series phones are expected to launch in August 2023, and by then, hopefully, more things might come in the clear.

