Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Foldable Smartphone Likely To Come With ‘Droplet’ Style Hinge

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning to introduce some changes to its flagship foldable smartphone — Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is expected to launch in August 2023. According to a report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will reportedly feature a “droplet" style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease.

Tipster Ice Universe claimed that Samsung internally refers to the design as a “dumbbell" hinge. This would not be the first time that the company has updated its design, 9To5Google reported.

Advertisement

“Samsung Electronics plans to apply the “droplet" hinge structure to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung internally calls it a “dumbbell" hinge. Waterdrop hinge + waterproof is finally here. Except for Samsung, all other brands of folding phone use drop hinges," the tipster wrote on Twitter.

The tipster also claimed that the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature water resistance even with the new hinge. The company is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in August this year, the report said.

In related news, Samsung recently confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at its Unpacked event. This will be the first in-person event after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. It will also be live-streamed on the tech giant’s official website. Like predecessors, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to include three smartphones — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Advertisement

In terms of specifications, the top-end variant in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to have a 200MP camera. Also, all models of the Galaxy S23 series, worldwide, will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is expected to come with a 6.8-inch display, 256 internal memory, a triple camera setup at the back camera, a 40MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Read all the Latest Tech News here