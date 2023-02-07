Samsung Grabs Galaxy S23 Series Orders Worth Rs 1,400 Crore In 24 Hours Before The Smartphones Go On Sale

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones in India which includes the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting at Rs 1,24,999 along with the S23+ and S23 priced at Rs 94,999 and Rs 74,999 onwards respectively. It goes without saying that Samsung has increased the prices of its 2023 flagship smartphones and tech enthusiasts termed these smartphones to be too expensive for the Indian market.

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Makes Rs 1,400 Crore In 24 Hours From S23 Series! Super Hit??

Surprisingly, the market has reacted differently. Samsung India claimed that it has already got pre-bookings from 1.40 lakh buyers within 24 hours of the launch and the tech giant has already got orders worth Rs 1,400 crore, even before the phones officially go on sale in India.

“The demand is huge and this is a new record," said Aditya Babbar, senior director, mobile business, Samsung India in an interaction with News18 Tech. “The average selling price of the first day of pre-booking is around Rs 1 lakh which highlights that more buyers are getting the premium S23 Ultra," he added.

When asked as to how Samsung managed to attract sales for smartphones above Rs 1 lakh during volatile market conditions, Babbar said smart financing options along with pre-bundled offers have helped greatly. “If you pre-book then you will get offers worth Rs 50,000 and Samsung is also offering easy financing plans which enables people to get the S23 Ultra for an EMI of Rs 5,200."

Another interesting aspect is that Samsung is trying to woo tier II and III regions across the country with more presence in stores, attractive offers and financing. “Those who do not have access to easy credit or manage to get a loan can also opt for Samsung’s financing options."

Samsung is in a way making it affordable for people to buy the S23 series while attracting buyers with unique specifications and features that are yet to appear in other Android smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India starts at Rs 124999 for the base 12GB+256GB model, Rs 134999 for the 12GB + 256 GB variant, and Rs 154999 for the 12GB + 1TB model. As per the brand, the Galaxy S23 Plus will be available at a starting price of Rs 94,999 and the vanilla variant of the Galaxy S23 is priced at Rs 74,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series First Look Video

Buyers pre-booking Galaxy S23 Ultra can get Galaxy Watch4 LTE Classic and Galaxy Buds2 at a special price of Rs 4999. Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23+ will get Galaxy Watch4 BT at a special price of Rs 4999. Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23 can get a storage upgrade offer worth Rs 5000.

Additionally, all consumers can avail Bank cashback worth Rs 8000 on online channels. Those who prebook Galaxy S23 series during Samsung Live on February 2, 2023 will get the additional gift of Wireless Charger and Travel Adaptor.

