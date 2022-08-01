Samsung Is Bringing A New Repair Mode For This Smartphone: What Is It And How It Works

Samsung has introduced a new repair mode for some of its devices that promise to keep your data secure while you give it for repair.

People are usually worried about giving away their phones for days, and the company wants to ease their concerns with the new feature. Repair Mode will be offered via a software update, and Samsung says that Galaxy S21 series will be the first set of devices to get the new mode.

Samsung confirms that you can use the repair mode while giving the phone to a Samsung service centre or any third-party repair shop. The Galaxy S21 smartphone users will also have the power to secure a particular part of the phone, which may have sensitive data.

As you might be aware, any phone repair means that the user has to factory reset their device, which forces them to back up their data on another device. With the introduction of the repair mode, all such hassles can be over.

Samsung Repair Mode: How It Works

You can enable the repair mode on the compatible Samsung phone by heading over the Settings of the phone. Now, go to the Battery and Device Care section to enable the repair mode.

The phone will restart after the changes are made, and make sure all the important data on your phone are secure. But Samsung mentions that all the stock apps on the smartphone will be visible, mirroring the interface of a factory reset device.

Once the person gets their phone back, they can regain access to the secure data by unlocking it using the PIN or registered finger ID.

Samsung is bringing the repair mode to the Galaxy S21 series, and adding it for other phones in the near future. We are hoping that other brands could offer a similar feature, making lives easier for people when they give their phones for repair.

