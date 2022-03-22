Samsung Is Going To Launch New 8K QLED TVs This Month: All Details

Samsung continues to add more televisions to its premium QLED lineup, and the South Korean brand is having another event this month to showcase its new range of 8K resolution QLED TVs in the market.

The company is hosting a virtual event on 30 March, where it will be unveiling the new 8K Neo QLED TVs for consumers. As you might recall, the company brought its first 8K QLED TVs a few years back, and has a commanding place in the premium TV market.

The new Samsung invite says Unbox and Discover 2022, which most likely suggests the company will be using the event to unbox the new 8K resolution QLED TVs and show us its capabilities for the audience. Samsung will be streaming the live event on its YouTube page and official website next week when we will be getting more details about these high-end TVs, where they are positioned and who the company is targeting with the new QLED range.

8K resolution is still in its infancy, with the market yet to fully adopt 4K resolution content. There are a few countries that have 8K quality has become available, but again, the limited content availability means the technology is yet to grow past its potential of 2018 when we first heard about 8K resolution in the market.

Instead of the 4K premium segment growing, what we witnessed in the past few years is the explosion of the 4K budget TV market, which includes TVs below the Rs 1 lakh figure. Either way, we are eager to see if Samsung has more such 8K TVs lined up for buyers that most of them cannot afford or even use daily.

The company’s Frame series has become quite popular, especially when select online sales give buyers the chance to buy this premium 4K range for less than its market selling price.

