Samsung Launches 2023 WindFree ACs In India: Price, Features And More

Samsung has launched its 2023 range of air conditioners—including 36 models of the premium WindFree air conditioners. Samsung claims that WindFree technology disperses air through 23,000 micro holes—providing 43% faster cooling while eliminating harsh cold air drafts.

The new range is designed to seamlessly blend in with home decor with dual-tone designs and three color options—including new Rose Grey and Airy Mint, and the standard white.

Select models of Samsung’s new range of air conditioners have a 4-in-1 PM2.5 air filter with advanced filtration technology, which can reduce up to 90% harmful bacteria, 99% viruses, and 98% allergens. The Wi-Fi-enabled air conditioners, including WindFree series, have an AI Energy Mode that uses AI to analyze the user’s preferred temperature and room condition to save up to 20% energy. Additionally, the WindFree Good Sleep mode can create an ideal temperature without unpleasant cold air drafts and save up to 69% energy compared to normal cooling mode.

In addition to WindFree air conditioners, Samsung has released 38 more models. The 5 in 1 Convertible Series offers customizable settings ranging from 40% to 120%, including modes for Home Alone (40%), Eco (60%), Pleasant (80%), Normal (100%), and Party (120%). All models come with Wi-Fi, a PM 2.5 4-in-1 Care Filter, AI Energy Mode, and Geometric & Floral designs.

The in-built Wi-Fi allows consumers to manage their ACs using Samsung’s SmartThings app, Bixby voice assistant, Alexa, and Google Home. The WindFree ACs also feature Motion Detect Sensors that automatically switch to energy-saving mode when no movement is detected for 20 minutes—saving up to 43% energy.

Samsung WindFree ACs Price and Availability

Samsung’s new AC range, including the WindFree models can be purchased starting from Rs 35,599 at retail outlets as well as online stores like Flipkart, Amazon, and Samsung.com. Buyers can get a 5% cashback when using major bank cards in retail stores and on Samsung.com.

