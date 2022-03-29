Samsung Launches 5 New Galaxy A Series Smartphones: All Details Of Galaxy A13, A23, A33 5G, A53 5G And A73 5G

Samsung has launched five new Galaxy A series smartphones in India. Out of the five, the Galaxy A33 5G, A53 5G And A73 5G come with support for 5G connectivity while there are two other models– Galaxy A13 and A23– that come with 4G support only. The Galaxy A73 5G is top-end smartphone among the new launches and offers flagship-level 108MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and Super AMOLED+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A13 takes on the budget segment starting at Rs 14,999. While the new smartphones cater to different price points, Samsung is offering at least four years of security updates to all the phones and the promise of at least two years of Android upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy A13, A23, A33 5G, A53 5G And A73 5G Prices

The new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 will be available in four colours – Peach, Blue, Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is priced at Rs 34,499 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 35,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. The Galaxy A23 is priced at Rs 19,499 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 20,999 for 8GB+128GB variant.

Lastly, the Galaxy A13 is priced at Rs 14,999 for 4GB+64GB, Rs 15,999 for 4GB+128GB and Rs 17,499 for 6GB+64GB variant.

Meanwhile, the top-end Galaxy A73 5G will open for pre-booking on Samsung.com soon.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G specifications

The Galaxy A73 5G comes with 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with peak brightness up to 800 nits. It supports 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and features RAM Plus with which you can expand RAM up to 16GB. It comes in 2 variants – 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB with expandable storage up to 1TB.

The Galaxy A73 5G comes with 5G support, out-of-the-box Android 12 and supports software updates up to 4 years and 5 years of security updates.

The Galaxy A73 5G features 108MP camera with OIS and features like Object Eraser, which lets you erase unwanted objects from images, AI Photo Remaster, which lets you retouch old and low-resolution photos and Portrait Mode.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications

Galaxy A53 5G sports a64MP OIS camera, 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and IP67 rating for spill, splash and dust resistance. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Galaxy A53 5G is powered by 5nm Exynos 1280 processor and it will receive software upgrades for up to 4 years and security updates for up to 5 years.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G sports a quad rear camera with 48MP main lens with OIS, 5nm Exynos 1280 processor, and 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that supports 90Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers. It also has IP67 rating for spill, splash and dust resistance. It comes with a 5000mAh battery and promises up to 3 years of software upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A23 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It sports a quad rear camera with 50MP main lens with OIS. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 4G processor and 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A13 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. It comes with a 50MP quad camera along with an 8MP front camera. It is powered by an Exynos 850 chipset and 5000mAh battery.

