Samsung Launches Galaxy Book 3 Series Laptops At Unpacked Event: Availability & Specifications

South Korean Tech giant Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of the latest Galaxy Book 3 laptop series — the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Book 3 Pro 360 and Book 3 Pro in India.

The newly-launched Galaxy Book 3 Ultra features ultra-high-performance computing, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 features a 2-in-1 convertible form factor with S Pen functionality, and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro features thin and light clamshell design.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Laptop Series: Availability

The 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available in Graphite colour, the 14-inch and 16-Galaxy Book 3 Pro will be available in Graphite and Beige options and the 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 with 5G connectivity options will be available in Graphite and Beige colour options.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Pro 360 will be available in select markets starting on February 17 followed by Galaxy Bok 3 Ultra starting on February 22.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Laptop Series: Specifications

The new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Pro series uses a full aluminum frame and offers a light, sleek, and flat design. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor as well as the NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4070 Laptop GPU, providing studio-grade graphics to enhance both creative projects and the gaming experience.

Also, Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display is featured in the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Pro series. Its 3K (2880×1800) resolution shows incredibly fine detail and the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also VESA ClearMR and DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 500 certified and has received SGS Eye Care Display certification for the guaranteed reduction of blue light.

Plus, depending on your viewing needs, you can opt for either a 14-inch or 16-inch display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio with the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Pro series. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Pro series is coming with a new quad speaker system, dual microphones, AI Noise Cancelling, and Studio Mode.

The Galaxy Book 3 series offers a Link to Windows / Microsoft Phone Link feature, which allows users to enjoy seamless phone-to-PC connectivity across operating systems. In addition, users can move seamlessly between multiple screens across different devices with no disruptions.

The Samsung Multi Control feature lets you control your PC, Galaxy Tab, and now Galaxy smartphone with the Galaxy Book 3 series’ keyboard and trackpad, enabling you to copy and paste or drag and drop between devices, while Second Screen turns your Galaxy Tab into an additional monitor with a single click.

