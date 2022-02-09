At the Samsung Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung has announced its flagship Galaxy S22 series of smartphones– Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ and S22. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the top-end variant of the S22 series and it is without doubt the most powerful Samsung smartphone of 2022. What’s interesting is that while we were expecting Samsung to ditch the Galaxy Note series completely, Samsung has, in a way, converted the Galaxy S22 Ultra into the latest Galaxy Note device. Of course, the Galaxy Note branding is not there but you can now find the S-Pen stylus slot on the S22 Ultra phone itself. Note that support for the S-Pen stylus is not available on the S22 and S22+.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Event Updates

Advertisement

Apart from the addition of the S-Pen stylus, Samsung has loaded the S22 Ultra with top-end specifications. As far as the other phones are concerned, Samsung is offering flagship grade specifications but there are some compromises in the camera, display and other departments.

>Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, S22 Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at $799 in the US while the Galaxy S22+ comes at a starting price of $999. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price starts at $1,199. Samsung hasn’t announced the prices of the phones in India as of now. However, it is expected that the pricing will be similar to the pricing of the S21 series. The devices will be available from February 25.

>Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. For gaming, the device supports 240Hz touch sampling rate. There are other display features like Vision Booster and Eye comfort shield. The display also has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner along with a punch-hole selfie camera with 40MP selfie camera that has an aperture of F2.2. The device measures 77.9 X 163.3 X 8.9mm and weighs 229grams.

Advertisement

The Galaxy S22 Ultra runs an octa-core 4nm chipset and Samsung hasn’t officially talked about the processor in much detail. The phone runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 interface and there is up to 12GB of RAM available. The phone will be available in storage and RAM variants of 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM along with 128GB, 256GB and 1TB storage options.

As already mentioned, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with support for S-Pen stylus and Samsung claims that the S-Pen offers lower latency.

Advertisement

Talking about the cameras, the device comes with a quad-camera setup with 12MP Ultra-Wide, F2.2 + 108 MP Wide, F1.8 + 10MP Telephoto, 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4 + 10MP Telephoto, 10x Optical Zoom, F4.9. The device supports 100X Space Zoom including 10x Optical Zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Launched: Full Details About New Samsung Tablets

Advertisement

The Gaalxy S22 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with up to 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds. There’s Wireless PowerShare reverse charging feature as well. The device supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.2 in terms of connectivity. Also, there’s IP68 dust and water resistance.

>Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Specifications

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 sports similar specifications but there are mainly differences in the display, camera and battery specifications. The Galaxy S22+ comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display. Other display features are similar.

Both the devices come with the same triple cameras that include a 12MP Ultra-Wide, F2.2 + 50 MP Wide Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8 + 10MP Telephoto, 3x Optical Zoom, OIS, F2.4. On the front, there’s a 10MP selfie camera with F2.2 aperture. The chipset remains the same while the device comes in 8GB RAM and multiple storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

WATCH VIDEO: OnePlus Buds Z2 review

Both devices run Android 12-based One UI 4.1 interface. As for battery, the S22+ has a 4,500mAh battery with up to 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds. On the other hand, the S22 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging speeds. Other features are similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.