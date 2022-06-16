Samsung Launches New Refrigerators That Can Make Curd: Here's How It Works, Prices And More

Samsung has announced its 2022 line up of its the company’s Curd Maestro and Digi Touch Cool range of refrigerators that come with an “India centric design."

The Curd Maestro is the world’s first refrigerator that can make curd, and will now be available in a Bouquet Silver colour, which comes with a flower pattern design on steel finish and Mid Night Blossom. These refrigerators are aimed at addressing the pain points of daily curd making, and have been designed to revolutionise the conventional usage of a refrigerator. The process of curd making in Samsung’s Curd Maestro refrigerators has also been recommended by ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal.

The Samsung Curd Maestro refrigerator enables curd preparation in 6.5 to 7.5 hours — 6.5 hours for soft curd, 7.5 hours for thick curd. One needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro does the most crucial part of the job — fermentation. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M53 Review: Should You Spend Rs 26,000 On This Samsung Smartphone?

The 2022 range of Digi Touch Cool direct cool single door refrigerators will be available in new floral patterns – Urban Tropical and Hydrangea Pattern. The refrigerators are designed to offer more storage space and convenience, these refrigerators come with the patented Digi-Touch Cool 5-in-1 technology that allows users to control their refrigerator settings with a simple touch without opening the refrigerator door and help save energy by retaining cooling.

The Samsung Digi Touch Cool is equipped with an advanced temperature control setting, users can easily control the temperature of their refrigerator based on varied seasonal conditions. Different levels of temperature points allow one to store their food optimally while meeting the changing season requirements.

Advertisement

“The newly launched flower pattern for our Curd Maestro and Digi Touch Cool refrigerators are designed keeping in mind Indian consumers’ preferences. While our aim is to equip our consumers with the latest technology that makes their lives simpler, these exquisite designs on the refrigerators have been crafted to give an aesthetic touch to their overall home décor," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

Advertisement

The Samsung Curd Maestro and Digi Touch Cool 2022 range of refrigerators will be available across all the retail channels and on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. The Digi Touch Cool single door refrigerator range will start from Rs 18,690 and Curd Maestro frost free range will start from Rs 27,990. Buyers can also get up to 15 percent cashback of up to Rs 8,500, easy EMI options starting at just Rs 990 per month, along with one EMI off on the new models.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.