Samsung Launches Smart Upgrade Program For TVs: Pay 70% While Buying And 30% After 1 Year

Samsung has announced its ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ in partnership with Flipkart for TVs like– Neo QLED, The Frame and Crystal UHD. The ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ allows consumers to own premium Samsung TVs by paying only 70% at the time of purchase and 30% after 12 months.

“This program has been designed to provide affordability and ease of ownership to consumers. This will help consumers in upgrading to larger screen and more premium Samsung TVs," said Samsung.

Under the program, consumers can purchase Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV by paying Rs 23,093 as upfront payment and the remaining Rs 9,897 after 12 months. Samsung Frame 2021 Series QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart TV can be purchased by paying Rs 38,493 as upfront payment and Rs 16,497 as balance payment after 12 months.

“Smart Upgrade is a first-of-its-kind program for televisions that we have introduced in collaboration with Flipkart to offer unique affordability solutions to consumers. This program aligns with our vision to provide our consumers with an exciting opportunity to upgrade to the best in class technology that adds value to their lives and transforms their living spaces," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

The Neo QLED comes with cutting-edge Quantum Matrix Technology Pro with a powerful Neural Quantum Processor 8K and a real depth enhancer. Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED TVs are equipped with smarter and intelligent features and user interface, allowing Samsung TVs to become the central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more.

The Frame TV comes with QLED technology and enhanced contrast. The Frame also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI up scaling capabilities, and SpaceFit Sound.

The Crystal 4K UHD TV range offers HDR experience, The range also comes with Motion Xcelerator Turbo enabling smoother motions and clearer images for gaming. Also, these new models have a host of convenient features such as Universal Guide, Game Mode, Tap View, Samsung TV Plus, and PC on TV.

