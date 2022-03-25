Samsung May Bring A Third Foldable Phone Apart From Galaxy Z Fold And Galaxy Z Flip This Year

Samsung is a market leader in the foldable smartphone space. The South Korean giant was the first company to launch a commercially available foldable smartphone, and is the only company in the Indian market to offer multiple foldable options. Now, it seems that Samsung may add another foldable in its portfolio. Currently, Samsung has the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip smartphones in its lineup. However, a report has said that the company may be bringing a third foldable or sliding display smartphone this year.

The report from Galaxy Club cites sources as saying that the company may launch a third foldable device alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 successors later this year. The report also speculates that Samsung may launch its first rollable or slide-out smartphone or phablet, or it could also launch a foldable with three panels with limited availability as compared to the next Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold devices.

During this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, Samsung had showcased its new Flex S, Flex G, and Flex Slidable foldable panels for smartphones. However, the company did not reveal any plans to turn those concepts into commercial products. Samsung has not said anything regarding the next generation of foldable smartphones. The successors to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are said to be launched in the second half of this year.

The report in Galaxy Club also said that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be codenamed Q4 and B4, respectively similar to the Q3 and B3 codenames for the Galax Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Further, Samsung is working on another device in the line named N4, which is said to be this third foldable in the Galaxy Z range.

At the CES 2022 in January, Samsung unveiled new concepts for the next generations of Samsung’s Galaxy devices. The company had showcased the Samsung Galaxy Flex S, Flex G, and Flex Slidable concepts during the show. The Samsung Flex G and Samsung Flex S concepts are named in the manner they unfold. This means that the Flex S comes with three separate panels that fold outward into a larger screen. The Samsung Flex S offers a much larger “unfolded" form factor with a compact design, but the two outward-facing panels can be prone to scratches. The Flex G also features three foldable panels which fold inward instead outwards. The Samsung Flex Slidable, on the other hand, is an extending display that rolls out to reveal a larger form factor.

