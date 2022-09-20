Samsung No Mo' FOMO Sale Announced: Here Are All Details

Samsung India has announced the No Mo’ FOMO sale in the wake of the upcoming festivities in India. The company is promising massive discounts of up to 57% on Galaxy smartphones, up to 48% off on Samsung TVs and an additional Rs 4,500 off on first purchases made on the new Samsung Shop app. The discounts are available in multiple product ranges, including smart wearables, Galaxy laptops, tablets, accessories and even digital appliances but only available on Samsung Exclusive Stores, Samsung.com and the new Samsung Shop App.

WATCH VIDEO: Unboxing The Rs 1,79,900 iPhone 14 Pro In India

Advertisement

Discounts of up to 57% off Galaxy smartphones, as well as up to 55% available on tablets, wearables, and accessories

Certain Galaxy smartphones will receive discounts of up to 57%, ranging from the flagship Galaxy Z series and Galaxy S series as well as the great mid-range Galaxy A series and budget Galaxy M and F series. Customers buying certain Galaxy S series and Galaxy A series devices will get 50% off on purchasing covers, while those buying Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 5,199 along with a Galaxy Z series phone can get it for just Rs 499.

Up to 48% off on Samsung TVs and Free Galaxy S22 Ultra/ Galaxy A32

Combining various offers, customers can avail up to 48% discount on Samsung TVs including the Frame, UHD and QLED TVs. Customers who purchase the 75", 85", and 95" Neo QLED TVs will also receive a free Galaxy S22 Ultra valued at INR 1,09,999 as an additional bonus. Samsung Galaxy A32 will also be up for grabs when buying select Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame and UHD TVs.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Confused Which Smartphone To Buy Under Rs 30,000? Here Are Some Of Our Fav Phones (September 2022)

Offers on Digital Appliances

Customers who purchase Samsung digital appliances, like refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, and air conditioners, could get discounts of up to 43% and additional 22.5% cashback if purchased on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Samsung Exclusive Stores using ICICI and other leading banks’ credit and debit cards.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: How To Use Apple’s New Personalized Spatial Audio?

Exiting offers on Samsung tablets, accessories and wearables

Advertisement

On purchase of select Galaxy tablets, wearables and accessories, up to 55% discount is available, and certain Galaxy laptops are eligible for 30% off as well. When using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, you may also get up to 15% cashback on wearables, Galaxy smartphones, accessories, laptops and tablets.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here