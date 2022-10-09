Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor With 55-Inch 4K Display Launched: Price, Features

Samsung has continued to focus on other products besides smartphones in India, and the new product is the Odyssey Ark gaming monitor. It has a 55-inch screen that offers 4K resolution at a high refresh rate. The display can be rotated and Samsung is using its latest lighting control technology to lighten up the screen for gaming.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor Price in India

Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor is priced at Rs 2,19,999 and is now available in the country via Samsung’s online store.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor Features

Samsung claims this is the first 1000R curved gaming monitor with a 55-inch screen in the market. Odyssey Ark comes with a 55-inch screen that surrounds the user’s field of vision with its 1000R curvature.

The new screen allows precision gameplay and quick action with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology.

The monitor comes with a cockpit mode that allows the screen to be rotated vertically 270 degrees. For the best screen positioning, this mode enables the screen to pivot, tilt, and rotate using a HAS (Height Adjustable Stand).

Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology which uses Quantum Mini LEDs, integrated into the Odyssey Ark, allows precise control of the tightly packed LEDs, according to the company.

The 14-bit lighting control technology ensures that gamers can clearly see the details in both dark and light scenes. The monitor also gets Sound Dome Tech featuring AI Sound Booster that is powered by Dolby Atmos. And if these features weren’t enough, Samsung is providing the curved monitor with a matte-finished display that prevents glare as well as reflection for the gamer.

