Samsung Overtakes Apple To Become Leading Tablet Brand In India

Samsung is the new tablet market leader in India, as per the latest report from IDC ending March 2022. The South Korean brand has managed to pick up a 40 per cent market share in the Indian tablet sector, which is a 10 per cent growth compared to the previous quarter.

Samsung launched its new Galaxy Tab S8 and the mid-range Tab A8 lineup in the market during this period, which seems to have played a big part in the higher shipment volumes for the company. On the other hand, Apple only got the new iPad tablet, while the M1-powered iPad Air only came this year to the market.

The company claims to have special finance options that made it possible for many people to buy the new tablets, and the increasing demand has worked in favour of Samsung in the country. What is really interesting is that Samsung managed to pick up traction in the $500 (Rs 35,000 approx) bracket as well, which has typically been Apple’s territory with the iPads.

Tablets came into fashion once again during the pandemic when students needed a device for their classes, while offices were switching to work from home mode for meetings and other activities.

Samsung didn’t have a lot of competition in the tablet space during this period, which has helped the company become the leader of the pack. But things are different now, as brands like Realme, Xiaomi and a few more look to change the trend and try to recapture their smartphone form into the tablet segment in India this year.

In order to keep its leadership position, Samsung will have to bring more products at a faster pace and hope that its appeal in the market does not wane because of the Chinese intrusion expected in the coming months.

