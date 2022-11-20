Samsung Promises Its Android 14 Update Rollout Will Come To Devices Faster: What It Means

Samsung has made a drastic overhaul to its software process, which ensures that most of its devices get the latest Android version. Its software support cycle has also increased in the past few years, as the brand now offers up to 4 Android OS update promises.

But the company isn’t done with its planning, and now Samsung claims that its Android 14 update in 2023 will roll out to more devices faster.

To put this context, Samsung’s first Android 13 update this year happened in October, which is 2 months after Google released Android 13 for its partners and phone makers.

And if its claims of faster hold true, then you might actually see the Android 14-based OneUI 6.0 update roll out as quickly as one month after Google offers the new version in the market. Samsung has shared this promise in its home market this week through a post, but it hasn’t given an exact timeline for when this update will be released, and how quickly can users expect that to happen.

Software management is an expensive proposition, something that HMD Global has highlighted during its process with Nokia Android phones. So, it is good to see a major brand refocus itself on the software front.

Samsung has been busy releasing the Android 13 update for its new and existing set of devices in the past few weeks. Its Fold and Galaxy S22 lineup is one of the first to get the new version, and after that, Samsung was occupied with updating its phones in India to support the 5G networks compatible in the country.

Samsung, Apple and Google are some of the brands that did not enable the 5G modem in India by default. But with the official launch of 5G networks in India, these companies are now being ordered to make them compatible with the select 5G bands that are operational in the country.

Samsung had talked about a mid-November timeline to activate 5G on its phones in India, and many devices have been getting this update in the past few days.

