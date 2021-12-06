Samsung Quietly Launches Galaxy A03 Core With 8MP Camera for Entry-Level Phone Users

Samsung has quietly launched the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in India. The successor of Galaxy A02 is designed for entry-level smartphone customers and the device in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core also sports a large 6.5-inch infinity-V (company speak for waterdrop-style notch) display with HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, we get the octa-core Unisoc SC9863A that also powers several budget smartphones like Realme Narzo 50i, Nokia C30, and Infinix Smart 6. The phone looks similar to Samsung Galaxy A03 that launched last month.

Since it is a toned-down version, the Galaxy A03 Core features an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture for bright photos. At the front, we get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The onboard 32GB of storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD slot. The Galaxy A03 Core runs on the latest Android Go OS that is designed for phones with low RAM configuration. You get custom apps optimised for Android Go 11 that offers 20 percent faster performance compared to Android 10 Go. Android Go 11 also promises better safety with its new Safe Folder feature that safeguards all that you want via encrypted PIN and pattern.

Other notable features include a 5,000mAh battery, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with a 2.4GHz band, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and GLONASS. Since it is a budget-oriented smartphone, the design aspect is pretty standard, and the phone measures 164.2×75.9×9.1mm and weighs 211 grams. The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is available to purchase via the official Samsung e-store and partner retailers. The company is offering the phone in two classic colours – Black and Blue. Samsung with its new budget smartphone aims to accelerate the government’s Digital India mission. It costs Rs 7,999 for the 2GB + 32GB variant.

