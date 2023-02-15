Home » News » Tech » Samsung Releases One UI 5.1 To Current Galaxy Devices With New S23 Series

Samsung Releases One UI 5.1 To Current Galaxy Devices With New S23 Series

Users can enjoy a connected ecosystem across their mobile and PC with expanded Multi control between Galaxy Book and smartphones.

February 15, 2023

One UI 5.1 also enhances the Smart Suggestions widget.
South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially released One UI 5.1 globally to current Galaxy devices starting with the Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, S21 series, and S20 series, alongside the newly announced Galaxy S23 series.

Software updates for additional Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, will be available in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.

“Over the past several weeks, we have worked closely with our service providers and carrier partners to bring One UI 5.1 to current Galaxy smartphones and tablets around the world within a few short weeks of the Galaxy S23 series announcement," Janghyun Yoon, EVP and Senior Executive, Software Office, said in a statement.



With One UI 5.1, Galaxy users will now have greater flexibility to create professional quality photos with Expert RAW features — now available directly as part of the Galaxy Camera app.

Additionally, the enhanced AI-based Photo Remaster feature will automatically improve deteriorated details of images by improving brightness, fine-tuning details, and making colour corrections even in backlit scenes. It will also remove unwanted shadows and reflections for a picture-perfect photo.

Moreover, the company also introduced new features that can understand how devices are used and make recommendations accordingly.

The new “dynamic weather widget" will analyse current conditions and create a custom design that reflects the climate.

One UI 5.1 also enhances the “Smart Suggestions" widget by allowing it to recommend Spotify tracks and playlists based on the user’s activities, such as music for road trips or relaxing, according to the company.

“Modes and Routines" have expanded to enable custom wallpapers, ringtones, touch sensitivity, and fonts that can personalise specific activities for even more convenience.

Samsung has also developed One UI to bring greater integration and connectivity throughout the mobile ecosystem and introduced features supporting this mission.

Users can enjoy a connected ecosystem across their mobile and PC with expanded Multi control between Galaxy Book and smartphones.

This enables users to share the mouse, keyboard, or trackpad of their Galaxy Book not only with their Galaxy tablet but now also with select Galaxy phones, allowing them to copy and paste text and drag and drop images from one device to another seamlessly.

Furthermore, Link to Windows enables users to browse with Samsung Internet on their phones to continue browsing the same pages on their PC seamlessly. These pages can also be opened from one device to another, making everyday life much easier.

