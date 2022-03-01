Samsung Rolls Out First Update For New Galaxy S22 Smartphone: All Details

Samsung launched its Galaxy S22 series phone earlier this year. And the company is already offering updates for the new device. According to a news report, the Exynos variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is getting an update that offers bug fixes and improves on some features of the phone.

The update basically comes in the form of March 2022 security patch, with other aspects making sure the device functions properly. It also protects the phone from any vulnerability detected by hackers.

Also Read: Instagram App Is Not Coming To iPads Any Time Soon, Company Confirms

Advertisement

The changelog of this security update for the Galaxy S22 does not share details, but it is possible that any recent issue will be fixed.

Either way, it is good to see Samsung offering updates for its most recent device, that too within a month of its official launch in the market. In fact, the device is yet to reach consumers across different markets, with the sale date yet to begin in many countries.

Also Read: MWC 2022: Poco M4 Pro 4G Coming To India Next Week - Price, Specifications And More

The update might be coming to the Exynos variant for now, but we expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version to get its update in the coming weeks. And once that happens, Samsung could start focusing on its last year’s Galaxy S21, Galaxy Note and Galaxy Z Fold devices.

Samsung has made a drastic change in its software policy over the past few years. Earlier, the company was notorious for dropping software updates for its older devices. But now it offers one of the longest support in the Android ecosystem, even more than Google offers.

The other big change in 2022 was the launch of the Snapdragon variant of the Galaxy S22 series in markets like India. The company decided to offer the Exynos model for the European markets this year.

Advertisement

Watch Video: Vivo V23 5G Review: For The Selfie Lovers

And these devices are getting the March 2022 update this week, with others getting it soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.