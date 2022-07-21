Samsung Says 10 Million Foldables Devices Shipped In 2021, This Model Was Popular Among Buyers: All Details

Samsung is all set to launch the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 foldable devices next month. And the company is building up to the event by sharing some granular data on the growth prospects of the foldable segment in the industry, and also how the company has fared in this arena with its products to date.

As per Dr TM Roh, President & Head of MX Business, Samsung, the company has seen rapid growth in demand for its foldable products, and it expects the momentum to continue with the next series of Galaxy Z foldable devices.

Roh mentions other facts in this post, specifically talking about Samsung’s objective with the foldable products in the market. “Our users need a flexible device to keep up with their daily demands," Roh says, advocating for the market and demand for its Foldable devices.

He also talks about the performance of the foldable smartphones, highlighting that around 10 million units of foldable smartphones were shipped worldwide in 2021. The difference is pegged to be a massive 300 per cent compared to the previous year.

He talks about the room for foldable devices to reach a larger audience but up until now, most of you would agree that besides Samsung nobody has really staked the claim to become a force in the segment. Oppo has come out with its own foldable device but we expect more action from the company later this year.

Google making changes to its foldable ecosystem means that a Pixel Fold is hard to discount just yet. Roh also mentions that 70 per cent of Samsung foldable buyers use the Galaxy Z Flip model, making it the most-popular foldable device for the company and the segment as a whole. “Flip users love owning a device built for self-expression, whether choosing bold color options for their device or taking pictures in a new way with Flex mode," he adds.

With the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 just a few weeks away, Samsung would be hoping its focus on the foldable segment continues to deliver the results.

