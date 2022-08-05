Samsung Slashes Price For Galaxy F22 Budget Smartphone: Here's How Much It Costs Now

Samsung has slashed the prices of its Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone that was launched last year. The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two variants, and both variants have got a Rs 2,000 price cut in India. Here’s how much it costs now:

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is priced at Rs 12,499 onwards for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the smartphone, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499 in India. With the price cut, the base variant is now priced at Rs 10,499 in India, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499 in the country. The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two colour options - Denim Black and Denim Blue. The smartphone is available for sale on Samsung’s official online store and Flipkart. ICICI Bank customers can further avail a Rs 1,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy F22.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 coems with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery paired with 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a primary 48-megapixel ISOCELL sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 13-megapixel selfie snapper.

