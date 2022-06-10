Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Can Double Up As PC And Smart TV: Price, Specifications

Samsung has launched the new Smart Monitor M8 in the Indian market this week that lets you stream popular apps like Netflix, Apple TV and Disney+ Hotstar, and you can even rely on it for basic PC tasks by remotely connecting with a Samsung mobile phone. The Smart Monitor M8 gets a stylish design and a slim-fit camera to help you attend important work meetings.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 India Price

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 price in India is Rs 59,999 and it will be available in the country from June 15 via the company’s official online store and other retail shops.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Specifications

The new Samsung Smart Monitor M8 gets a 32-inch 4K display which offers 3840×2160 pixels resolution along with HDR 10+ support.

Samsung has equipped this monitor with the Samsung Hub where you can access all the popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and watch the content in 4K HDR quality. Samsung is also bundling free access to the Samsung TV Plus service without any download or sign-ups.

The Smart Monitor M8 features a thin design of 11.4mm and you have a flat back that adds to the elegance of the monitor on your desk. You get it in white and blue colour options that further make them appealing. Samsung is giving you the option to adjust the height of the monitor based on your needs.

The other side of the Smart Monitor M8 makes it an able PC alternative that connects via your Samsung mobile phone through the Samsung Dex feature. It has a workspace user interface that helps you connect to different applications wirelessly with the help of Wi-Fi connectivity.

And it has an in-box Full HD camera to let you take important video calls on Google Duo or Microsoft Teams. It has a 2.2-channel 5W speaker with tweeters. Use Bluetooth to connect wireless audio devices for a seamless experience.

