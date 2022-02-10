Samsung Starts Taking 'Pre-reserve' Orders For Galaxy S22, Tab S8 Series In India: All Details

Samsung last night launched its flagship smartphones for 2022 in the Galaxy S22 series, along with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The company has now announced ‘pre-reserve’ pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India. This includes a Rs 1,999 token amount, which will later be adjusted against the cost of the Galaxy S22 smartphone the buyer goes for. Samsung announced the development in a press release, where the company said that customers can reserve the Galaxy S22 series smartphones via the Galaxy Pre-Reserve VIP Pass. Let us take a look at how to pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 in India.

To pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or the Galaxy S22 Ultra, potential customers need to pay a token amount of Rs 1,999 to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S22 Pre-Reserve VIP Pass. This amount will later be adjusted in the smartphone’s price. Similarly, for the Galaxy Tab S8+ or the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, users need to buy the “Galaxy Tab S8 Pre-Reserve VIP Pass" for the same Rs 1,999. Those who pre-reserve a Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphone will get a Samsung Smart Tag free with their smartphones. For pre-ordering the Galaxy S22 series or the Galaxy Tab S8 series, potential buyers can head to www.samsung.com or the Samsung Shop App.

During its Unpacked event last night, Samsung merged the best of its two high power smartphones – the unrivalled power of the Note series and the camera prowess and performance of the S series – in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smartphone features a built-in S Pen slot, and comes with features like advanced Nightography and video capabilities.

Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones that come with the same processor as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but are more toned-down overall smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ come with up to 8GB of RAM, a triple rear camera, and come in 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch display sizes, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series were also announced at the Unpacked event last night. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 come with 5G connectivity. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy Tab S8 series come with new and improved ultrafast S Pen that comes inside the box with reduced latency.

