Samsung Stops Selling Galaxy S21 Ultra Ahead of Galaxy S22 Series Launch: Report

Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Now, ahead of the launch, Samsung appears to have discontinued its Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the top-end smartphone in last year’s Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is not in stock on the company’s website across regions and this is being said to be a business strategy from the South Korean smartphone giant, as this will drive the sales of the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra after the launch tonight.

As pointed out be several reports, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has been out of stock on Samsung’s official store since a while. The smartphone remained out of stock at the time of writing this article, but other Galaxy S21 series smartphones including the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ both were in stock on the Samsung India online store. The US website, on the other hand, does not show stocks for either of the three Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones. While the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra remains out of stock, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ remain in stock on the Indian website, despite Samsung launching tonight alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series tonight.

Now, it is not known if Samsung has officially discontinued last year’s Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or if it is only a stock issue. Regardless, those who are now looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may not get their hands on the smartphone for a discounted price, as many may have expected.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are said to launch tonight during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. The event is slated for 8:30PM IST tonight and Samsung is also said to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series alongside the new Galaxy S22 series smartphones.

