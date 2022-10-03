Samsung The Frame TV 2022 Lineup Is Here: Here's Everything That You Need To Know

Samsung has launched The Frame TV 2022 in India, the flagbearer of its ‘Lifestyle TV’ lineup. Samsung The Frame uses QLED technology to create deep inky blacks and a detailed 4K image. The Frame 2022 is available in five sizes - 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75-inches and starts at Rs 61,990 in India.

All five sizes offer a QLED 4K panel, support for HDR formats like HDR 10 and HDR 10+ but only 55-inch and above models support VRR and a 120Hz refresh rate, which might be useful for gamers who want to use The Frame TV with a console like the PS5.

The highlight of The Frame TV lineup has to be the ultra-thing design that is ideally supposed to be wall-mounted to create a painting-like experience for the viewer. The 2022 models in particular offer a matte layer compared to a semi gloss finish that the 2021 and earlier models came with. This allows the TV to display various free and paid artworks using the Art Mode.

Users can buy additional bezels that can magnetically attach on the sides to create a different look as per your home aesthetic. The bezels are available to be purchased separately, but as part of the festive offers, Samsung is bundling a free bezel when you buy The Frame 2022 and 2021 models on its website.

Samsung has used the Quantum 4K processor in The Frame TV 2022 to allow for SD content to get upscaled to 4K. Moreover, The Frame TV lineup features Tizen OS instead of Android TV. For I/O, Samsung offers the OneConnect box with The Frame TVs and doesn’t offer any connections on TV body itself.

The Frame 2022 series is available to be purchased from Flipkart, Amazon, Samsung India website and various offline retail stores throughout India. The 43-inch variant starts at Rs 61,990, 50" variant for Rs 73,990, 55" variant for Rs 92,990, 65" for Rs 1,29,990 and the largest 75" variant for Rs 2,99,990.

Samsung India is also providing a free Samsung Galaxy A32 if you buy the 75" varaint of The Frame or Galaxy A03 shall you choose to buy the 65" version.

