Samsung To Recycle Fishing Nets, Plastic From Ocean To Make Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung is the latest phone manufacturer to improve on its process and include materials that are endangering the ecology. The company has announced its plans to repurpose the discarded fishing nets and use its material to build the next Galaxy devices. The first major product to use the new material will be showcased at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on 9 February.

“These devices will reflect our ongoing effort to eliminate single-use plastics and expand the use of other eco-conscious materials, such as recycled post-consumer material (PCM) and recycled paper," Samsung mentioned in its press note.

The company touched upon a vital point that close to 640,000 tons of fishing nets are abandoned and discarded every year. These nets are making a big difference to marine life and damaging the coral reefs as well.

Apple is another brand that has become environment conscious over the past few years. The company decided to reduce e-waste by excluding chargers in the box. The change in outlook has enabled the company to change its box design, reducing the weight of shipping.

Without disclosing the exact details about the materials, the company is betting its future on the new materials and we are excited to see what the South Korean major has lined up for its event this week.

Samsung is going to unveil the new Galaxy S22 series, which could be its first to get S Pen support. The company could offer three variants for consumers, and focus on a redesigned product for the market. The devices are likely to come powered by the new Exynos 2200 chipset from Samsung, which goes up against the Snapdragon, Apple A15 and Google Tensor hardware in the premium market.

