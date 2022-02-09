Samsung Unpacked 2022 Event Live Updates: Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Series Smartphones; Galaxy Tab S8 Tablets To Launch

Samsung is hosting the first major launch event of 2022– Galaxy Unpacked 2022. The launch event will take place tonight at 8:30 PM IST. The Samsung Unpacked 2022 event is hosted virtually and Samsung will livestream the Samsung Unpacked event on its official YouTube channel and the company’s social media handles.Samsung will launch Galaxy S22 series along with Galaxy Tab S8. Read More
Samsung has confirmed that some markets will be getting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset, while in other markets, it is said to house Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2200 chipset. Chances are this time, Samsung may offer Snapdragon 898 chip for Indian buyers.
In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 108-megapixel wide angle shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a second 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 10X zoom and OIS. Up front, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumoured to come with a 40-megapixel selfie snapper. Read more.
According to a tipster who goes by the name @TheGalox, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be priced at $799 (roughly Rs 60,000) onwards, the Galaxy S22+ may be priced at $999 (roughly Rs 75,100), and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be priced at $1,199 (roughly Rs 90,100) onwards in the US. Read more
Samsung has started rolling out the February 2022 Android security patch for select Galaxy smartphones. The new update is available on Galaxy S-series and two Galaxy A-series phones after debuting on Galaxy Note 20 last month. Read more.
Samsung is the latest phone manufacturer to improve on its process and include materials that are endangering the ecology. The company has announced its plans to repurpose the discarded fishing nets and use its material to build the next Galaxy devices. READ MORE.
The Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone claims to offer a flagship experience and offers features like a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, powerful processor, triple camera setup and more. Also, one of the key highlights of S21 FE is that the phone supports a wide range of 5G bands.But should you buy the Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone? Read the Galaxy S21 FE 5G review by News 18 Tech.
We have seen multiple leaks on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 regular. Now, a new report by 91Mobiles showcases the alleged renders of Galaxy S22+ along with some key specifications. The Galaxy S22 series will again juggle between Samsung’s Exynos chipset and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC. Read more.
Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Now, ahead of the launch, Samsung appears to have discontinued its Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the top-end smartphone in last year’s Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. Read more.
SAMSUNG GALAXY S22, GALAXY S22+ AND GALAXY S22 ULTRA SPECIFICATIONS (EXPECTED) SPECS:
Starting with the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, both smartphones are said to offer similar specifications but with slight modifications. The regular model may feature a 6.06-inch screen, while the Plus model could have a 6.55-inch screen. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly feature the largest 6.81-inch display in the series. All S22 phones may offer a 120Hz refresh rate but different pixel resolution. Read more
Samsung will livestream the Galaxy Unpacked event on its official YouTube channel and the company’s social media handles. Readers can head over to either of these or alternatively launch the livestream in the video embedded below this paragraph. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 8:30PM IST, which is when Samsung will lift the veils off the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series. Read more.
Samsung’s first big event for 2022, Samsung Unpacked, will take place on February 9. Samsung has announced that the first iteration of Unpacked 2022 can also be viewed in the ‘metaverse.’ For those unaware, it is a virtual space where users can live a virtual life and interact with others or buy/sell digital assets. In its blog post, Samsung says the Samsung 837, its flagship New York City experience centre, has added a location in the metaverse. To view the event, fans will need to head to the Decentraland, which is a blockchain-powered virtual space, where users can buy exclusive digital assets, like land and wearables. Read more
Typically, Samsung organises three to four events each year, where we see the launches of devices across categories. Over the last few years, the first Galaxy Unpacked event introduced new smartphones in Samsung’s premium S-series phones. Therefore, we are again expecting the launch of the new Galaxy S22 series – the successor of last year’s Galaxy S21 series, tonight.
Over the last few months, the new Galaxy S22 series has been a part of multiple leaks – revealing several key specifications and even pricing in some instances. Leaks suggest that the regular and the Plus model will feature similar specifications with likely differences in the screen size and battery capacity.
On the other hand, this year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to be extra special as the phone will reportedly come with a dedicated SPen stylus slot. For those unaware, Samsung introduced a dedicated port for the stylus in its Galaxy Note series. The company last launched Galaxy Note 21 in 2020, and we didn’t see any launches last year.
Now, Samsung says the latest Galaxy S22 series would be ‘noteworthy’, indicating the future of its lineup. Similarly, the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event would also likely see the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 series – the successor of the well-reviewed Galaxy Tab S7 series. Currently, the tablet space is largely dominated by Apple, but Android tabs are slowly catching up. At the forefront of Android tablets, we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab series and Xiaomi’s Mi Tab series. Details related to the Galaxy Tab S8 series are unclear, but one leak suggests that we might see two models. The top model is said to be called Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra that may come with an Apple iPhone-inspired notch.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.