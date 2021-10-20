Samsung Unpacked Live Updates: Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Kitsune Edition Wearables Launched

Samsung’s flagship fold phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, have recently received new shades of colours for the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will now also be available in Phantom Silver, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Lavender shade. Moreover, these new additions will be available for selected variants of the phone. The Phantom Silver will only be available for the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, only the 128GB variant will get Lavender as one of the options.