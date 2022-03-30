Samsung Working On Galaxy 23 Under “Project Diamond” Codename

After the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is now gearing up to launch the flagship smartphone for 2023– Galaxy S23 series. While very little is known about the Samsung Galaxy S23 right now, rumours suggest that the Galaxy S23 is developed under Project Diamond codename.

Reports online highlight that Samsung is working on its new range of foldable smartphones under the name N4 and the new Project Diamond codename is exclusively reserved for the next Galaxy S series flagship smartphones.

Samsung had developed the Galaxy S22 series under Project Rainbow codename.

Talking about foldable phones, Samsung’s next-generation of foldable phones is expected to see significant improvement in terms of their weight and water resistance. The upcoming foldable smartphones are also reported to have under-display selfie cameras.

In the case of Galaxy Z Fold 4, the under-display selfie cameras will feature in both the screens, front and back, as per the leak. The hinges for both the phones are likely to use a lighter structure potentially reducing the weight of the phones. Apart from that, leaks also mention that the smartphone manufacturer is improving water resistance for both the phones and adding a dust-resistance feature in them.

Reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has two prototypes at the moment - one with the under-display selfie camera and the other with the more traditional hole-punch selfie camera, indicating that Samsung still has not finalised the commercial model. Both smartphones are expected to launch in the second half of 2022.

