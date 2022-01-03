Samsung's New TV Remote Will Charge via 'Wi-Fi

Not every day companies upgrade their TV remotes, but we get to see some whacky stuff at the Consumer Electronics Show. This year, Samsung has unveiled a new TV remote that not only solar charting support but can also juice up the battery by “collecting routers’ radio waves." Samsung (via The Verge) explains that it has added RF (radio frequency) harvesting capabilities that convert the router’s radio waves into energy. Similar to last year’s Eco Remote for its 2021 smart TVs, this year’s remote (name not specified) can attain light via outdoor as well as indoor lights.

Samsung notes that it is introducing a white model of the remote this year to better complement its “lifestyle" TVs like Serif, The Frame, and Sero. It appears the company wants to ditch AAA batteries for more eco-friendly options. Samsung had previously estimated that switching to solar-powered remotes could avoid 99 million discarded batteries over the course of seven years. At the moment, we are yet to hear from Samsung and more will be revealed once the CES 2022 begins on January 5.

Advertisement

Samsung has also unveiled its 2022 lineup of smart TVs with Micro LED and Neo QLED panels. The 2022 Micro LED TV supports 4K resolution at up to 120fps. On the other hand, the 2022 editions of The Frame, The Sero and The Serif will get a matte, anti-glare, anti-reflection, and anti-fingerprint coating for more “comfortable viewing experiences." Additionally, the Smart Hubs on the TV will let users purchase NFTs via the TV. The feature is available in the 2022 edition of Micro LED, Neo QLED, and The Frame TVs. The 2022 TV models will support a vertical interface, including the Smart Hub, and offer a vertical Multi View feature. It will essentially help users to watch TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.