Samsung has issued a new update that promises to take care of the performance throttling issues reported on Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 and the latest Galaxy S22 series. According to reports, the release is limited to South Korea, its home market for now, and only those who have the Galaxy S22 series phones are getting it.

With this update, we are hoping the throttling issues are done for good, and people can enjoy playing games on the device at its optimum capacity. You also get a few improvements on the camera and improves the security of the device.

Samsung had to admit that it was throttling the performance of games on its premium Galaxy S phones using the Game Optimisation Service (GOS).

So, whenever the phone detected a game, it would slow down the CPU and GPU of the device to reduce heating and also offer efficient battery life.

But since all this was happening in the background, users were unable to notice any difference. Until a few YouTubers tested the new Galaxy S22 series phones and found the device throttled performance just on the basis of its name.

These findings irked the tech community, putting Samsung into panic mode, and giving a concrete reason for its actions. The company is also expected to face further scrutiny from the Korean FTC and has been sued for the wrongful practice.

But since the update only caters to the Galaxy S22 series, we are hoping the company is proactively working on shipping out the same update for other Galaxy S series phones that have been found throttling the hardware for efficiency. We also expect Samsung to share a detailed plan to fix the problem on phones selling in other parts of the globe.

For phones costing over Rs, 70,000 such limitations are bound to make buyers apprehensive, and Samsung will have to ensure the consumer sentiment doesn’t change because of this incident.

