Samsung’s New Washing Machines Spray Steam To Sanitise Clothes And Come With WiFi

Samsung has unveiled its Ecobubble range of fully automatic top load washing machines which come with Smart Control with Wi-Fi and a hygiene steam feature to sanitise clothes. The new range of Samsung Ecobubble washing machines come with Digital Inverter technology and is available at a starting price of Rs 19,000 going up to Rs 35,000. Select models will be available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, retail stores, and other ecommerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

The new line-up also features Hygiene Steam with in-built heater that is claimed to offer “up to 99.9% sanitisation of clothes" and is available across 10 kg to 7kg capacities.

“Hygiene Steam deep cleans clothes by releasing steam from the bottom of the drum and making the laundry thoroughly saturated. Hygiene Steam removes ingrained grime and 99.9% of bacteria and allergen. The laundry gets an intensive and hygienic clean with hot water and steam at 60°C to sanitise clothes and remove stubborn and oily stains," said Samsung.

Consumers buying the new range of washing machines will be offered 12-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor and 3-year warranty on the washing machine. Consumers will also get easy EMI options starting from Rs 990 onwards and cashback up to Rs 12.5% on purchase of the new range.

The washing machines come with SuperSpeed technology that claims to wash each load in about 29 minutes.

The new range of Ecobubble fully automatic top load washing machines can be monitored and controlled anytime and anywhere by connecting the machine to the Samsung SmartThings App using Wi-Fi. It comes with features such as Laundry Recipe for selecting optimal wash cycle, Laundry Planner for scheduling the laundry and HomeCare Wizard for energy monitoring and troubleshooting. SmartThings App offers additional wash programs including the ‘Sari’ cycle which has been specially curated for India.

The new line-up also comes equipped with a unique SpaceMax technology which creates more space inside without increasing the external dimensions. It is available in 9kg and 10kg capacities.

“The Digital Inverter Technology saves up to 40% energy and reduces the noise significantly during washing cycles and offers long lasting durability. The Digital Inverter Motor in the new lineup comes with a 12-year warranty," it added.

