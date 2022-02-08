Samsung's Next Big Launch Event Will Take Place in Metaverse: How to Watch

Samsung’s first big event for 2022, Samsung Unpacked, will take place on February 9. The company is expected to unveil the new-gen Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. Like the previous unpacked events, fans can watch the live stream on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung YouTube channel. The show will start at 8:30 PM IST. Interestingly, Samsung has announced that the first iteration of Unpacked 2022 can also be viewed in the ‘metaverse.’ For those unaware, it is a virtual space where users can live a virtual life and interact with others or buy/sell digital assets.

In its blog post, Samsung says the Samsung 837, its flagship New York City experience centre, has added a location in the metaverse. To view the event, fans will need to head to the Decentraland, which is a blockchain-powered virtual space, where users can buy exclusive digital assets, like land and wearables. Samsung says fans who will watch the show in the metaverse can collect collectable NFT badges and exclusive, limited-supply collections of Samsung Decentraland wearables to customise their avatars. However, to receive goods, they’ll need a MetaMask wallet linked.

How to Enter Samsung Metaverse Launch Event

Samsung says there are two ways to enter the Unpacked event. Fans can visit Decentraland and 837X as a ‘guest,’ but it is a limited experience. Guests will not be able to collect NFTs or wearables but “can hang out, explore, and enjoy the shows." If users create a Decentraland ID, they can collect these digital assets.

After fans open Decentraland, they’ll need to create an avatar and a passport to participate in Decentraland events. The password is created using MetaMask. Once the initial setup is done, click “Explore the World" to teleport your avatar into the Decentraland Genesis Plaza. From there, you can check out Decentraland or teleport to the Samsung 837X experience from the link on the events page.

