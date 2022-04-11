Samsung's Next Galaxy Watch 5 Smartwatch Could Offer Longer Battery Life

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 could have a new Pro variant for buyers as per a new report this week. And it says the company is going to pack the wearable with a monster battery. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could carry a big 572mAh battery under the hood, making it one of the biggest battery packs offered on a smartwatch on the market.

Compared to that, the existing Galaxy Watch 4 has a smaller 361mAh unit, which also works to a good effect. But the Pro model of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 could become a powerhouse when it comes to backup, reducing the need for you to charge the device every day.

Design-wise, the report does not mention if the rumoured Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sees a bump in the screen size as well, which would be paramount if a bigger battery needs to be accommodated inside the wearable.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series could get the new WearOS 3.0 version, which has been jointly developed by Samsung and Google, as showcased during the Google I/O 2021 last year. We could probably hear more about the platform at the Google I/O 2022 next month.

Samsung has faced issues with power management on its wearables, something that Apple, Huawei and Amazfit have cracked so far. So, the possibility of a bigger smartwatch from the South Korean brand is likely, but the report is quick to suggest that it is possible the Pro model could be shelved as well.

After all, packing a bigger battery inside a 45mm watch case is going to bring a lot of challenges, and the product team will have their hands full in making it happen.

And if they do succeed, expect the supposed Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to be announced around the usual timeline of August/September later this year.

