Saregama Carvaan Mobile Is A Phone Your Grandparents Will Love; Comes With 1500 Pre-Loaded Classic Songs

Saregama, the popular music and audio company in India has launched its first feature phone called the ‘Carvaan Mobile’ that comes with pre-loaded classic Hindi songs.

The mobile phone does not require any internet connection to play the pre-loaded songs as they will be stored in the phone’s internal storage. The pre-loaded songs are from old Indian artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, and more. The songs are also divided into categories like mood (happy, sad, and more). There are about 1,500 pre-loaded songs in the Saregama Carvaan Mobile feature phone.

Apart from the 1,500 pre-loaded songs, the Saregama Carvaan Mobile feature phone also comes with wireless FM, a digital camera, LED torch, an AUX port, multi-language support, voice recording, call recording, dual-SIM connectivity, and more. The feature phone comes with 8GB storage with 2GB free space for any personal music collections, videos, photos, and other files.

The Saragama Carvaan Mobile feature phone has a 2,500mAh battery and comes powered by a MediaTek processor. “The phone has a large display and 2500 mAh battery for a long-lasting talk-time. It comes loaded with a MediaTek processor which gives the phone superfast processing power and an unmatched user experience. It is backed with one year warranty too," Saregama said in a release.

The Saregama Carvaan Mobile has been launched in two screen sizes - 2.4-inch and 1.8-inch. The 1.8-inch variant of the Saregama Carvaan Mobile is priced at Rs 1,990, while the 2.4-inch variant is priced at Rs 2,490 in the country. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - Emerald Green, Classic Black, and Royal Blue. It is available for sale across the retailers and e-commerce platforms including Saregama’s own website (saregama.com), Amazon, and Flipkart, and the company plans to launch the mobile phone in all regional languages.

