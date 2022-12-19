Search Recorded Its Highest-Ever Traffic In 25 Years Thanks To World Cup Final, Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Sunday night was not only remarkable for football fans but folks in San Francisco had a lot of reasons to cheer the occasion as well. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted saying that Google Search registered its highest-ever traffic in 25 years since its origin, thanks to tremendous interest generated during the nail-biting FIFA World Cup final on Sunday evening.

“Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing," tweeted Pichai.

The World Final also marked Lionel Messi finally fulfilling his dream of winning the prestigious trophy, which now puts him in the pantheon of sporting history among the greatest ever. Argentina win the thrilling finale 4-1 on penalties, before which, the Messi-led team was 2-0 ahead in the first half, until the 80th minute, when a smashing Kylian Mbappe hattrick took the game into penalties, where Argentina finally crossed the line.

Pichai also mentioned that it was one of the greatest games ever.

“Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong," Pichai added another tweet to mark this special game.

Google Search was founded in 1998 by Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

As per the latest data, Search has over 90 per cent market share, leaving its competitors like Bing behind. “Google did deliver in terms of reliable real-time updates," another Pichai follower posted.

