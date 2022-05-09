Second Gen Apple AirPods Pro May Be Launched In Fall 2022, AirPods Max Could Get New Colours: Report

Apple’s AirPods Pro are the most premium TWS earbuds from the iPhone maker. This year, Apple is expected to bring the second-generation AirPods Pro that will come with several improvements over the first generation.

The second generation AirPods Pro are said to come with a new design, improved audio quality, and some possible health integration, a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said. In the latest version of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the Apple AirPods Pro may be launched this fall. He says that the current model has been on the market since the fall of 2019, so the batteries are already giving up for some early adopters. Further, he also hinted that Apple may bring some more colours for the Apple AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones.

The AirPods Pro, that were first launched in 2019 will be three years old this year, and multiple rumours have suggested at a launch later this year. The second-generation AirPods Pro were also heavily rumoured to launch last year, but Apple never launched it. Gurman’s prediction for Fall 2022 is in-line with a previous report of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicting at a fall 2022 launch for the second generation AirPods Pro.

Gurman also hints that the AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones will get new colours around the same time. Apple is also rumoured to be working on a second-generation AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones. The first-gen AirPods Max were launched as a premium headphone offering back in 2020. We sincerely hope the next-generation or new colours of the AirPods Max comoe with a price drop, since more than Rs 60,000 for a set of headphones is outrageous.

AirPods Pro are at Rs 26,300 in India. The “pro" TWS earbuds come with premium features like Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial audio, Transparency mode, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and more. The second-gen AirPods Pro are said to come with a new chip, improved features, and some new health use-case, according to reports.

