Security Alert: Update Your Apple iPhone, iPad Immediately To iOS 15.3.1

Cupertino-based giant Apple has launched the latest iOS and iPadOS update, iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 that come as minor updates to iOS and iPadOS and will be released in September 2021. iOS 15.3.1 and iPad 15.3.1 come two weeks after the release of iOS 15.3 and brings a fix for an issue that could cause Braille displays to stop responding. The updates also come with security fixes for iPhone and iPad and address a WebKit bug that could allow malicious content to lead to arbitrary code execution.

According to release notes from Apple, iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 fix an issue that could case the Braille displays to stop responding. This means that the visually impaired users of the iPhone or iPad will have trouble if the Braille displays stop working. Further, the company notes the important security updates that include fixing a WebKit bug that could allow arbitrary code execution via a malicious web content. Apple says that it is aware that the vulnerability may have been exploited and notes that it is important for iPhone and iPad users to update their devices to iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 as soon as possible.

Apple has also launched the WatchOS 8.4.2 with the latest update. The new update for Apple Watch brings a bug fix for Apple Watch Series 4 or newer models that prevented some third-party chargers from working properly. The update comes as a minor update after last month’s WatchOS 8.4 update in January.

Apple has not detailed any security fixes with the Apple WatchOS 8.4.2 software update. The WatchOS 8.4.2 update is available for Apple Watch Series 3 and newer models. The previous WatchOS 8.4.1 was only available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later models.

