Seeing Your Twitter Follower Drop? You’re Not Alone: Here’s Why

Spams have been at the top of discussion for Elon Musk, even before he finalised the deal to buy Twitter this year. And now, Musk has made it his mission to remove spam bot accounts from the platform.

Because of this, he alerted people on Twitter that in the coming weeks they might see a drop in their number of followers. His tweet here claims Twitter is purging a lot of spam accounts, which means users might see their follower count drop. He did not say how long this activity will go on, but it is best to assume that the purging is going to take a few weeks if not more.

Musk is basically living up to his promise of working on Twitter 2.0, which includes the removal of spam and bots from the platform. Twitter has gone through an upheaval of sorts since his takeover, with senior executives fired, and many employees asked to report to the office and finish work by tight deadlines or face the cull.

Twitter’s deal with Musk was also haggling because of its hesitancy to share the number of spam/bots on the platform. Twitter had claimed that less than 5 per cent of accounts on the platform are likely to be fake, but never give the exact figure during discussions.

The situation was going all the way to the courtroom before Musk decided to settle matters and finalise the deal at the first negotiated price.

Now that his focus has shifted to Twitter and its operations, Musk seems to be figuring out the underlying aspects of running a social media company. He decided to take on Apple recently, accusing the company of taking 30 per cent Apple tax to be hosted on the App Store. A fight had just started brewing between Musk and Tim Cook, but it seems both companies had a talk and sorted out all the misunderstandings.

