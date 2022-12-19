Senior VR Head At Meta Quits, Calls The Company Inefficient

Meta continues to see senior people exiting the company and the latest name will definitely cause some worries for Mark Zuckerberg and Co. John Carmack, Chief Technology Office of Virtual Reality at Meta has stepped down from his role after 8 years. His parting words are aimed at Zuckerberg and the supposed inefficient working setup at the company.

“We have a ridiculous amount of people and resources, but we constantly self-sabotage and squander effort. There is no way to sugarcoat this; I think our organization is operating at half the effectiveness that would make me happy. Some may scoff and contend we are doing just fine, but others will laugh and say “Half? Ha! I’m at quarter efficiency" he said in a Facebook post.

Carmack talked about the vast potential of Meta in the VR arena but rued the fact that the voices at the highest levels have not been persuasive enough to push the needle and take the company to new heights. He also hinted at his not-so-cordial relations with Zuckerberg, having a notable gap between their strategies on various issues.

Carmack comes with a strong portfolio in VR with games like Doom and Quake under his belt, and being 8 years in Meta should have resulted in big breakthroughs at the company.

But his exit from Meta suggests Carmack was not pleased with the way business was being run, especially in the past few months, when Zuckerberg was forced to pull the plug on multiple teams in the VR division as the increased cost is now causing further disruptions at the company.

Meta has completely invested its resources into building the metaverse, a term coined to resonate with Zuckerberg’s mission. Social networking has slowly gone out of fashion, and VR is pitted to be the next playground but its limitations because of the hardware friction have made its progress slow in the market.

