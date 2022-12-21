Severe Vulnerabilities Identified in iCloud for Windows, Here's How to Be Safe

Microsoft has released an update for Apple iCloud for Windows users, which includes new features including iCloud Photos integration within the Windows Photos app. However, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has issued a warning with a severity rating of ‘high’ in Apple iCloud for Windows that “could allow an attacker to disclose sensitive information, execute arbitrary code or bypass security restrictions on the targeted system."

Explaining why the vulnerabilities exist, the reports says that the “vulnerabilities exist in Apple iCloud for Windows due to an out-of-bound write issue in ImageIO and logic issue in the Webkit component."

Moreover, as per the report, only the users using Apple iCloud for Windows versions prior to 14.1 are affected. The vulnerabilities are as follows: CVE-2022-46693, CVE-2022-46692, CVE-2022-46698, and “an attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by executing a specially crafted application."

In order to protect themselves from potential security threats, it is important for users to regularly update their operating system to the latest version of Windows. In addition to updating the operating system, it is also recommended that users download the latest version of the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft store.

This will ensure that they are using the most current and secure version of the app, which will help to protect them from any vulnerabilities that may have been identified and addressed in more recent releases. By staying up to date with both the operating system and app updates, users can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to security threats.

