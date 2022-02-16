Share Your Wi-Fi Passwords From iPhone Or iPad In These Few Simple Steps

If you are a new iPhone user and are still figuring out its features then we are here to help you. Some of the things such as sharing the Wi-Fi password from your iPhone or iPad seem to be a bit tricky, but it is not. You can follow some simple steps to do this task. You just have to make sure of a few things before heading such as:

Make sure that the device has the updated version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS.

Make sure that hotspot is turned off. You can check that from the Settings app, then go to hotspot, and then turn it off.

Turn Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on, you can check that by going on the Setting app, then selecting the option of Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and turning it on, this is for iOS/ iPadOS. If you have a macOS device, go to the wifi menu on the right corner and turn the Wi-Fi on. Also, go to Bluetooth to make sure that Bluetooth is enabled.

Make sure to log in with your Apple ID, and that ID is also saved in the other device’s contact. You can add the email very easily by going on the contacts app, then contact, then at the top right find the edit option, and add email.

Make sure that the other device is nearby so that you do not face any issues.

Now let’s move on to the main task of sharing your wifi password.

1. Firstly ensure that the device with which you are sharing the password is unlocked and connected to wifi. For this, you need to go to >setting, then W>i-Fi, and then connect to the W>i-Fi network.

2. Select the >Wi-Fi network on the other device you are willing to connect.

3. You will get the pop-up on your device asking for permission if you wish to share your password. Select the option of >Share Password and hit Done, then tap on >done.

There you go, with these few simple steps you can connect your device to the wifi network.

