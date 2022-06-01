Slack Officially Enters India, Wants To Help Businesses Manage The Hybrid Work Mode

Slack on Wednesday has officially entered the Indian market, to help companies navigate the transition to a hybrid workplace by establishing digital headquarters.

Slack, which has users in over 150 countries globally, already has a significant following in India which is one of its top 10 markets for paid teams globally.

“We have a significant footprint in big global tech companies with a major presence in India, like IBM, Amazon, Oracle, and Intuit. India is also a major focus for Slack due to the presence of large systems integrators, like Wipro and TCS," Rahul Sharma, Country Manager, Slack India, told IANS.

Also Read: WhatsApp Starts Testing Edit Message Feature Once Again: Here’s How It Works

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS Microsoft Teams Has 20 Million Daily Active Users, Slack Falls Behind at 12 Million

Indian companies, unicorns and startups such as Zomato, Dreamsports, Freecharge, Razorpay, Meesho and many more are relying on Slack to drive their businesses forward.

“India has the second-largest SMB (small and medium business) market in the world, and that has always been a sweet spot for Slack due to our low barriers to entry and the usability of the product," Sharma added.

Operating in the country for four years, Slack established a product engineering team in Pune in 2018, following the company’s acquisition of Astro.

Slack now has over 120 employees across four offices in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurgaon. Sharma said that many Indian companies have set up a free Slack account.

Also Read: Apple Mixed Reality Headset Unlikely To Be Teased During WWDC; RealityOS Could Be Unveiled

In July 2021, tech company Salesforce completed the acquisition of Slack.

Salesforce has had a presence in India since 2005 and has over 6,500 employees across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. According to Sharma, Slack is far closer to the social media interfaces young people are accustomed to in their personal lives.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.