Smart Fans With Wi-Fi: Are Smart Ceiling Fans Better Than 'Normal' Fans? Prices And Top Smart Fan Brands

Smart ceiling fans with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are relatively new in the Indian market. Smart fans simply help you control the speed remotely. This means if you use a smart fan then you need not get up from your bed to tweak the speed regulator. In this article, we will tell you the basics of buying a smart fan in India and also explain what are smart fans, how do they work, are they better than regular fans and which smart fans you should consider buying. We’ve covered all the necessary parts over here.

What Is a Smart Fan And How It Works

And as the name suggests, these smart fans can be controlled from your smartphone through app, using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity for pairing. The smarter part about these fans is that you have all the control over the fan’s operation, its speed and also making sure the power consumed by the fan is not going above the usual charts.

Just like other smart devices in the home, smart fans work effectively when you connect it to the local Wi-Fi network, and Bluetooth to detect the device in your room or house.

Compared to regular fans, smart fans understand the need to throw more fan power when there are more people in the room, or the temperature has gone up by a notch. It uses various sensors to detect the numbers of people in the area, and then giving you effective cooling results.

You can also control a smart fan remotely, using the compatible app installed on your Android or iOS device. Some brand even offer a remote control to operate the fan, how cool is that! Add to that, you can schedule the running time for the fan in the room.

Oh yes, before we forget, the smart fans can also work just by ordering it, for that you rely on voice assistants like Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant. Now, these things are not doable for the regular (or dumb) fan.

Regular Fan Vs Smart Fan: Which One Is Better

As you have read through all the capabilities offered by a smart fan, it is also worth pointing out that a smart fan can be an energy efficient solution. Some fans also come integrated with LED lights, that can illuminate the space with different colours. All said and done, a smart fan can help you save money on power.

Having said that, smart fans tend to be on the costlier side, almost double of what you would pay for the dumb fans in the market. But many suggest that a smart fan’s ability to be energy efficient can help you save money in the long run, which then works out in the similar ball park to the regular fan.

Brands Selling Smart Fans In India

The market for smart fans has opened up quite wide in the past few years, which means you have a host of brands to consider, both new and established ones.

The list of brands selling smart fans in India includes Orient, Luminous, Atomberg, Ottomate, Newtron and Crompton Greaves among others.

